Harrisburg School District seniors honored

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – Seniors in the Harrisburg School District were honored today.

The district held a sign and drive celebration at the high school campus.

Students and family members showed up in decorated cars.

School officials say this event was designed to acknowledge the hard work outstanding accomplishments of the senior class of 2020.

Today was supposed to be the senior prom but it was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So high school principal Dr. Achampong decided to come up with a plan b.

“I think that young people and the families are excited, happy and appreciative. Harrisburg High School we are all extremely proud of you and it’s still your year.”

Students also received gifts including a class t-shit donated by members of the community.