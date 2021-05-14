Harrisburg Senators return to City Island for the first time in 612 days

The Harrisburg Senators missed out on the entire 2020 season due to the Coronavirus pandemic. For the first time since Sept. 7, 2019, the Senators returned to FNB Field this week.

It’s been over a year and a half since Minor League Baseball has been played in the Capital City. Fans allowed to attend the 2021 games, seated in small pods, with masks on and socially distant.

“It’s not all about baseball,” said Tim Foreman, Senators VP of Facilities. “It’s a place people feel comfortable.”

Lets play ball! The @HbgSenators are back on City Island and so are we! pic.twitter.com/Ms2cWxEwSJ — Damon Turbitt (@turbittabc27) May 11, 2021

By the numbers

87 Tuesday mornings without a field to prep

without a field to prep 20 months since fans have been allowed through these gates

since fans have been allowed through these gates 6,187 seats lay empty, now filled by a sold out crowd social distance style

lay empty, now filled by a sold out crowd social distance style 14,689 hours waiting for the moment a young girl shouted “Play Ball”

Baseball is just nine innings; the Senators get only 27 outs to try to win each game. But it’s a game that means so much to so many who waited so long to be back at the ballpark.

Last night was the absolute greatest.

Thank you so much to everyone who came out to celebrate Opening Night with us. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GJskI5Wj30 — Harrisburg Senators (@HbgSenators) May 12, 2021

Walking through the main left field gates, instantly transports fans back to a time before COVID-19. The smell of Spot Dogs on the grill, the sound of the crack of a baseball bat, the sight of smiling fans underneath masks. It’s a simpler time with a boy’s game.

After long last, baseball is back on City Island.