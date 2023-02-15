HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg University has been hosting career week for its students, residents, and high school students since 2019. The event highlights professional development, career preparedness, and job opportunities.

“I’m very excited for our students to come here. So this is one of the first in-person career fairs that we’ve had since the pandemic, so this is a very exciting time for us to be able to get our employers to directly connect with our students.” Jeffrey Kayer, director of career services of Harrisburg university.

Harrisburg University students were also happy to be meeting people face to face.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

“I’m very excited about today’s career and have been looking forward to it for a while I’m hoping to be able to talk with all the company’s present just to find out what’s available what and skill sets, they’re looking for at their jobs and see what potential careers life for me in the future,” said Travis Tyler, a student at Harrisburg University.

A partnership between the university and Pennsylvania CareerLink brought more than 25 employers to the fair, offering jobs near central Pennsylvania and northern Maryland.

“So, this fair serves as a way to help educate our students in alumni to know that you can stay right here in central pa and get a great career step,” said Kayer.

The event was for non-STEM majors as well, and jobs were available for everyone.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.

“I would say keep an open mind when you go to an event like this every time I’ve gone to a career fair there’s always been some surprises I’ve found you never know what people are looking for or what potentials careers could lie for you in the future so I’d say go in with an open mind and ask around and see what’s available,” said Tyler.

Career week events run through Friday. To stay up to date with upcoming events at Harrisburg University, visit Career Services – Harrisburg University.