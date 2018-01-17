Harrisburg University introduces eSports coach, director

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg University is bringing in top-notch talent to create its new eSports team.

The university on Wednesday introduced world-ranked player Geoffrey Wang as its coach and Chad Smeltz as its program director.

Smeltz is a Lower Dauphin High School and Penn State graduate who’s been in Southern California. He jumped at the chance to build a program from the ground up, and he knows those of us of a certain age need a little convincing.

“I know when my parents first started talking to me about it, they weren’t sure if there was any longevity in it at all, but I want to encourage parents to be understanding of it because there very much is,” he said.

Whitaker Center and its 40-feet tall big screen will serve as the university’s official eSports arena and digital locker room. The program is set for a fall 2018 semester start.

“Whoever we do get, they’re not only going to practice in an amazing space but also quite a staff and support,” Wang said.