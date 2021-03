HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, the Whitaker Center in Harrisburg has reopened.

Whitaker Center President and CEO Theodore Black said, “it’s now a rebirth, it’s phase one of getting back to the way things were or at least some sense of it.”

There are new exhibits with life-sized versions of the game Operation, an x-ray table, and pinball falls.

The center is open Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets are sold in advance only as part of the effort to control capacity.