Health Dep. warns of possible measles exposure at Philadelphia Airport

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pensylvania Department of Health issued a public alert about a possible measles exposure at Philadelphia International Airport.

The potential exposures happened on October 2-3.

Wednesday, Oct. 2, Terminal F from 6:30 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3, Terminal F from 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3, Terminal A from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3, Terminal A/B shuttle bus from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The agency has already contacted people who were on the flights with the patient.

There have been 15 cases of the measles in Pennsylvania in 2019. More than 1,200 cases have been reported across the country.