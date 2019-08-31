Health Dept. confirms measles case in York, lists possible exposure sites

FILE – This Feb. 6, 2015, file photo, shows a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine on a countertop at a pediatrics clinic in Greenbrae, Calif. A measles outbreak near Portland, Ore., has revived a bitter debate over so-called “philosophical” exemptions to childhood vaccinations as public health officials across the Pacific Northwest scramble to limit the […]

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Department of Health and WellSpan Health have confirmed one a positive case of the measles.

The Department Health said the person visited several locations in York and Dauphin counties between August 22-August 29 and may have exposed others to the disease.

The locations and times are listed below.

Fuddruckers, 2300 E Market St., York, PA, on Aug. 22 from 5:30 to 8:30 PM

Hershey Theater, 15 E Caracas Ave., Hershey, PA, on Aug. 23 from 7:30 PM to 1:00 AM

WellSpan Stony Brook Health Center, 4222 E. Market St., Lincoln Hwy. York, PA, on Aug. 26 from 10:00 AM to 1:30 PM

WellSpan York Hospital, 1001 S George St., York, PA, on Aug. 26, in the proximity of the Lab from 1:30 to 3:45 PM in the proximity of the Imaging Department from 1:30 to 6:30 PM in the proximity of the Emergency Department from 6:15 to 1:45 AM in the proximity of the Imaging Department from 7:00 to 9:30 PM

WellSpan Stony Brook Health Center, 4222 E. Market St., Lincoln Hwy. York, PA, on Aug. 28 from 10:45 AM to 2:00 PM;

WellSpan Stony Brook Health Center, 4222 E. Market St., Lincoln Hwy. York, PA, on Aug. 29 from 9:50 AM to 12:30 PM; and

WellSpan York Hospital, 1001 S George St., York, PA, on Aug. 29 in the proximity of the emergency room at 11:15 AM to 3:15 PM.

Measles is highly contagious but preventable with vaccine. It is spread through coughing, sneezing or contact with the mucus or saliva of an infected person, the Health Department said.

Symptoms appear with 1 to 3 weeks after exposure. They include rash, high fever, cough, and red, watery eyes.

According to Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) those most at-risk are:

Infants less than one year of age who are too young to have received the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine;

Individuals who refused vaccination; and

Individuals from parts of the world where there is low vaccination coverage or circulating measles

According to the Department of Health, even if you were vaccinated, you may still be at risk if you were vaccinated with an inactivated vaccine, which was used from 1963 through 1967, and have not been revaccinated; or you were born after 1957 and have only received one dose of MMR vaccine.