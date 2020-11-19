Health officials urge Pennsylvanians to use contact tracing and get tested for COVID

With a rise in coronavirus cases health officials are asking Pennsylvanians to continue wearing masks and social distancing, but they are also asking citizens to take use of other tools such as testing and contact tracing to stop the spread.

The Federal Government will deliver nearly 4 million rapid tests to Pa. before the end of the year.

Contact tracing, figuring out who else a sick person might have been around, is another way to stop the spread but people between the ages of 18 and 35 are reluctant to return the calls of contact tracers and share information.

As of Wednesday more than half a million people have downloaded the COVID Alert PA app.