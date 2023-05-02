HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s the 17th annual “Day at the Capitol” event for the American Lung Association, and nearly 700 people rallied to support it.

“We’re here to make sure that our law-like lawmakers are educated about the effects of tobacco we also are here to ask them to support our tobacco control and cessation programs right now,” said Deborah Brown who is the Chief Mission Officer for the American Lung Association.

This year’s anti-smoking rally is to urge legislators to make adjustments to the Commonwealth’s clean indoor air act. Adjustments would prohibit smoking from an additional 1,300 businesses in the Commonwealth, all to cut the use of tobacco.

“A lot of people don’t know the bad things that come from smoking and so just to be able to tell them what it causes is just like a great feeling,” said Emily, who is a Student Ambassador.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, lung cancer is still the leading cause of death across the U.S. and in Pennsylvania.

In Pennsylvania, 26 percent of teens are smoking.

“We should be doing a lot more so that we can prevent young people from ever starting to smoke and we can help adults who want to quit,” said Brown.

Over 300 children stood in front of the capitol to remind lawmakers to protect the lung health of Pennsylvanians.

“Don’t like people I know how bad it is for them and I don’t want people to have ruined lungs and die from respiratory cancer or just a disease in general. I joined and raised awareness for it and to help my generation stop vaping and smoking,” said Olivia, Student Ambassador.