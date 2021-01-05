A darker shade of ‘winter blues’: How the pandemic has intensified Seasonal Affective Disorder

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Staying physically separate is good for our physical health right now, but it’s been devastating for some when it comes to their mental health. And many people are dealing with more than just the winter blues.

Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD–aptly named, keenly felt.

“Everybody’s social world is disrupted, and we’ve been at this a long time now,” said Dr. Erika Saunders, Chair for the Department of Psychiatry at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

SAD has the same symptoms of normal depression: common symptoms of this widespread condition including feelings of hopelessness, loss of appetite, zapped energy–but it’s cause is different.

“All of these factors are influenced by the amount of light that is occurring during the day, the amount of sunlight,” Dr. Saunders said.

Or, a lack thereof. Now that holidays are over and COVID-19 is not, many are experiencing a whammy.

“It’s a little bit of a slog to think to get to spring, and particularly, if you’re someone who doesn’t enjoy getting outdoors in the cold,” Dr. Saunders said.

Although there is a difference from the regular old winter blues, SAD will impact your day-to-day life, whether it be in your work or personal life.

“For individuals who are just starting to feel down, there are a couple of different ways that we recommend intervention and treatment,” Dr. Saunders said.

A treatment everyone’s probably heard from their parents: ‘get some fresh air.’

“Exercise has been shown to be very good for improving mood, boosting mood, reducing anxiety, having a regular sleep schedule,” Dr. Saunders said.

It might feel impossible, but small changes can make a big difference.

“It may take work, and it may take more effort than we’re used to, but it is extremely beneficial,” Dr. Saunders insists.

Dr. Saunders also recommends getting a sunlight simulation lamp for 20-30 minutes of light therapy a day. She says this has had really positive results.