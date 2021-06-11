AAA Travel to begin testing hotels for cleanliness, including Central Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With the COVID-19 pandemic, cleanliness has been at an all-time high, especially for those traveling. Now, AAA is promising to enhance housekeeping evaluation to keep travelers safe and healthy, including in Central Pa.

The AAA Diamond Program is introducing a new Inspected Clean criteria to validate cleanliness by scanning for adenosine triphosphate (ATP). They’ll do this using a swab test and inserting it in a portable testing machine. The inspectors will swab different touch surfaces in hotel rooms, including light switches and remote controls.

The test will not specifically be able to test for COVID-19, but it will hold hotels accountable for proper sanitation. This kind of testing is recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on travelers’ expectations for cleanliness. That’s more important than ever as more people get the COVID-19 vaccine and start traveling once again,” Senior Vice President Paula Twindale said. “Travelers trust AAA for recommendations that keep their safety and security top of mind.”

The new protocol will begin later in June. Travelers can find these hotels on AAA.com/Diamonds whenever it becomes available.