AARP statistics try to break stigma over mental impairment with age

(WHTM) — If you assume that everyone will have memory loss in their older years, get a look at these stats.

Data shows, 11% of people over 65 will develop dementia, Alzheimer’s, or some other sort of cognitive impairment.

But in a study done for AARP, more than half of adults over 40 think they will experience mental impairment in their lifetime and think there’s nothing they can do about it.

AARP says that’s wrong, and it’s something to discuss with your doctor. “Stigma is a very serious concern and so much so that it stops people from having open conversations with their doctor,” Executive Director of the Global Council on Brain Health, Sarah Lenz Lock said.

AARP says thyroid diseases, nutritional deficiency, and social isolation can increase the risk of dementia. Diet, exercise, and medication can reduce the risk of memory loss.