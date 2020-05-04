Age, obesity highest risk factors for COVID-19 complications

New research shows age and obesity put you at a higher risk for complications should you contract coronavirus.

Doctors have worked to identify high risk categories so the public can take necessary precautions.

According to the CDC, current known risk factors include:

asthma or lung disease

age: those age 65 or older are more at risk

heart conditions

diabetes

immunocompromised

kidney disease

living in a nursing home or long-term care facility

The CDC lists severe obesity as a risk factor and new research supports this.

Researchers analyzed thousands of hospitalizations for coronavirus in a one-month study at a health system in New York.

They found the strongest risks associated with COVID-19 were an age greater than 75 years or a BMI greater than 40.

BMI is a comparison of height and weight. It calculates a number and using that number, it puts individuals into a weight category.

For more information on BMI and to calculate yours, click here.

A BMI of 30 or more is considered obese and according to the CDC, 42.4% of adult Americans are in that category.

It is important to note that BMI does not take the type of mass into account so it is not the only measure of a person’s health and can inaccurately categorize athletic individuals.