American Lung Association encouraging smokers to make quitting a New Year’s resolution

(WHTM) — The New Year means new resolutions. For some, that might be to quit smoking.

The American Lung Association says now is the perfect time to do it. The Associations also says more than 70% of smokers want to quit, and 40% will try this year, but only a small fraction succeed without support. The ALA adds that it’s never too late to make a change.

“You don’t have to quit alone, no one should ever have to quit alone so enrolling in a behavioral counseling program can really help provide you the support you need to do the step by step through your quit journey but also to have that peer to peer support,” Jennifer Folkenroth of the American Lung Association said.

The American Lung Association says if you do want to quit, don’t do it by switching to other tobacco products.