PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania now has 58 confirmed monkeypox cases, among the most in any single U.S. state.

Monkeypox is not a new virus, but it typically never spreads outside of the African continent. Health officials say that monkeypox does not spread as quickly or easily as COVID-19, and the likelihood of a widespread impact is low.

The virus needs prolonged, skin-to-skin contact in order to spread. “For the average person walking the street, I think it is very minimal — if any — risk. Nonetheless, if you see someone with pox-like sores, I would avoid that contact with them,” said Doctor Joseph Kontra, Chief of Infectious Diseases at Lancaster General Health.

Unlike COVID-19, anti-viral remedies have been available from the very beginning for those exposed and those at risk of exposure to monkeypox.