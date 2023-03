LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Avian flu is quickly spreading and wiping out poultry in Lancaster County.

According to the United States Agriculture Department, 81,000 turkeys, ducks, and other birds were put down in the last last two weeks for avian flu.

This comes just after 100,000 birds were killed to curb the spread.

Since last year Lancaster County has lost nearly 5 million birds due to the avian flu.