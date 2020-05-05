Baking reduces stress, provides comfort

As we spend more time at home, hashtags like #QuarantineCooking and #CoronavirusBaking started trending online.

Many people tried their hand at baking banana bread and besides having a sweet treat to enjoy, psychologists say those bakers got a little more.

Taking time to bake could improve your mental health as it offers a distraction from the worry and stressors of the coronavirus pandemic by forcing the baker to focus on the task at hand.

While baking, you are focused on ingredients, and following a recipe, keeping other thoughts away. This mindfulness creates a sense of calm.

When you finish the recipe with a tangible product, it offers feelings of satisfaction.

Baking is also creative expression. It is hands-on and when you tap into that creativity, many feel stress is reduced and happiness is increased.

