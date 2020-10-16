Beacon Clinic partners with Penn State Health for flu shot clinic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A shot in the arm is protecting people from the flu.

The Beacon Clinic offered a free drive-thru flu shot clinic on Thursday in Harrisburg. It was set-up in their parking lot on Seneca Street in the city. The clinic was made possible — with help and partnership from Penn State Health.

The clinic also handed out free masks and fresh fruits and veggies to those who did not have access to them.

