HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — President Biden announced new nursing home reforms to improve safety and quality of care, but not everyone is on board.

A new report by Leading Age PA shows that Pennsylvania’s nursing homes were underfunded by nearly $1.2 billion dollars in Medicaid.

Almost everyone agrees that funding needs to increase but not everyone agrees on specific staffing requirements.

Pennsylvania nursing homes have been struggling for years.

“Pre-pandemic here in Pennsylvania, the staffing turnover in nursing homes was at about 128%,” said Matt Yarnell, president of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania.

The pandemic only made it worse. And now the Biden administration is proposing new minimum standards of care to be unveiled within the next year following a study to determine staffing needs.

“Medicare is going to set higher standards for nursing homes and make sure your loved ones get the care they deserve and that they expect and they will be looked at closely,” President Joe Biden said.

Yarnell agrees.

“Having the President saying we got to get to a minimum staffing standard is right in line with what we all believe, what workers desperately need and residents need,” Yarnell said.

But Zach Shamberg with the Pennsylvania Health Care Association says the industry is being over-regulated and underfunded both federally and at the state level.

“As of right now, without that funding, and without those plans attached. Again, this amounts to nothing more than an unfunded mandate that could drive providers away from providing care,” Shamberg said.

The new efforts will also include requirements to make nurse aide training more affordable, possibly enhancing pay to improve workforce sustainability and launching a nursing career pathway campaign with the Department of Labor.

“We need providers at the table to look at why these systemic challenges have presented themselves today in the first place,” Shamberg said. “And we need to attack them that way. Rather than not working with providers on the frontlines.”

Another one of the key parts of the reform efforts is holding nursing homes accountable through inspections and a database tracking issues at facilities.

“To Zach’s point where he thinks this is just a deadly blow to the industry. We actually agree there’s got to be funding. We just also think there’s got to be transparency on how the money is spent,” Yarnell said.

Yarnell says far too many nursing homes in Pennsylvania have caregivers, mostly women, women of color, and immigrant workers taking care of more than 20 residents on a shift.