(WHTM) — You won’t find it in a store, and you can’t get it online — the biggest gift you can give this season might be blood.

Midstate hospitals and blood banks have been running critically low since the start of the pandemic, and for people who have survived thanks to donor blood, it can truly be a life-or-death situation.

Jean Goldstein, a donor blood recipient, said, “It is personal, but it’s not just me, it’s like everyday use — accidents, surgeries. The hospitals need them, they need blood.”

To find out where you can donate blood, visit the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank’s website.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health has the following community blood drives scheduled for December, for which people can sign up here:

Date Time Location Tuesday, 12/6 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. LGH – James Street Lobby 2nd Floor

555 Duke Street, Lancaster Wednesday, 12/7 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Hand in Hand Fire Company

313 Enterprise Dr., Bird-in-Hand Thursday, 12/8 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Blue Ball Fire Company Auxiliary Banquet Hall

Division Highway, Blue Ball Tuesday, 12/13 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Faith Church Quarryville

611 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville Wednesday, 12/14 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Gordonville Fire Company

3204 Vigilant St., Gordonville Thursday, 12/15 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Bareville Fire Company

(Rt. 23) 211 E. Main St., Leola Tuesday, 12/20 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Providence Township Building

200 Mt. Airy Road, New Providence Wednesday, 12/21 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Kinzer Fire Company

3521 Lincoln Highway East, Kinzer Thursday, 12/22 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mellinger Mennonite Church

1916 E. Lincoln Highway, Lancaster Tuesday, 12/27 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Robert Fulton Fire Company

2271 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom Wednesday, 12/28 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. White Horse Fire Company

111 White Horse Road, Gap Thursday, 12/29 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Bart Township Fire Company

11 Furnace Road, Quarryville

“I feel like it’s a good way to show you love your neighbors, to sacrifice for people that are in need, and just to do my part,” said blood donor Bryan Noel.