(WHTM) — You won’t find it in a store, and you can’t get it online — the biggest gift you can give this season might be blood.
Midstate hospitals and blood banks have been running critically low since the start of the pandemic, and for people who have survived thanks to donor blood, it can truly be a life-or-death situation.
Jean Goldstein, a donor blood recipient, said, “It is personal, but it’s not just me, it’s like everyday use — accidents, surgeries. The hospitals need them, they need blood.”
To find out where you can donate blood, visit the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank’s website.
Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health has the following community blood drives scheduled for December, for which people can sign up here:
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Tuesday, 12/6
|7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|LGH – James Street Lobby 2nd Floor
555 Duke Street, Lancaster
|Wednesday, 12/7
|2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
|Hand in Hand Fire Company
313 Enterprise Dr., Bird-in-Hand
|Thursday, 12/8
|2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
|Blue Ball Fire Company Auxiliary Banquet Hall
Division Highway, Blue Ball
|Tuesday, 12/13
|2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
|Faith Church Quarryville
611 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville
|Wednesday, 12/14
|2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
|Gordonville Fire Company
3204 Vigilant St., Gordonville
|Thursday, 12/15
|2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
|Bareville Fire Company
(Rt. 23) 211 E. Main St., Leola
|Tuesday, 12/20
|2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
|Providence Township Building
200 Mt. Airy Road, New Providence
|Wednesday, 12/21
|2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
|Kinzer Fire Company
3521 Lincoln Highway East, Kinzer
|Thursday, 12/22
|2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
|Mellinger Mennonite Church
1916 E. Lincoln Highway, Lancaster
|Tuesday, 12/27
|2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
|Robert Fulton Fire Company
2271 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom
|Wednesday, 12/28
|2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
|White Horse Fire Company
111 White Horse Road, Gap
|Thursday, 12/29
|2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
|Bart Township Fire Company
11 Furnace Road, Quarryville
“I feel like it’s a good way to show you love your neighbors, to sacrifice for people that are in need, and just to do my part,” said blood donor Bryan Noel.