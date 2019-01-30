Buddy Check is Buddy Check 27 is a monthly news segment devoted to a focus on breast cancer awareness, research, wellness programs, prevention/education, and survivor stories.  

Segments will be hosted by award winning abc27 anchor, Alicia Richards who has spent a decade advocating for breast cancer awareness. Her past Buddy Check 27 series won two Pennsylvania Association of Broadcaster awards and she and her mother Karen appeared in public service announcements promoting the importance of early detection. In addition, Alicia was awarded a first place Associated Press award for "Lori's Story," a moving 10-part series on a local woman's determined battle against breast cancer.

During this segment series, Alicia will be talking with health systems, treatment centers, wellness therapists, as well as sharing real life stories from survivors and warriors in the community plus local breast cancer awareness events in the area.

Buddy Check 27 airs on the following dates at 5pm:
Feb 26, March 26, April 23, May 21, June 25, July 23, August 27, September 24, October 22, November 26, December 24, January 21

How Buddy Check 27 Works:

  • Find a Buddy – Choose a family member, friend, or co-worker.

  • Mark Your Calendar     – On the 27th of each month, and make sure you download the abc27 news app to receive monthly self check reminders.

  • Call your Buddy     – Remind each other to do your breast self-exam.

  • If you find a lump or any other suspicious sign, contact your physician as soon as possible.
     

What to look for:

  • Breast Lump or thickening
  • Bleeding or discharge from the nipple
  • Change in breast shape or contour
  • Dimpling or puckering of the skin
  • Inflamed, reddish appearance of the breast


Doctor’s Visit

A physician should check a breast lump or any other suspicious sign as soon as possible. Three-fourths of all breast lumps are benign. If a lump does turn out to be cancer, early diagnosis and treatment give women the best possible chance for a cure. In addition to seeing a physician to investigate symptoms of breast cancer, a woman should undergo a routine physical breast examination with her doctor.

American Cancer Society’s guidelines for monthly self-breast exams:

  • Clinical breast exams every three years for women 20-40 years of age
  • Clinical breast exams every year for women 40 years and older
  • Annual mammograms should begin at age 40


National Breast Cancer Hotline:

English 1-800-221-2141 | Spanish 1-800-986-9505

