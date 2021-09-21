Camp Hill EMS to join Penn State Health Life Lion this fall

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Camp Hill EMS is becoming a part of Penn State Health Life Lion Critical Care, a regional EMS service operated by Penn State Health, later this fall.

The agreement brings four full-time and 15 part-time workers into the Penn State fold. The system plan to continue housing an EMS unit at the Camp Hill Fire Company, and enhance it.

“We have the advantage of being able to purchase in bulk and benefits in bulk, so we have the same costs as smaller EMS agencies do, but it is spread across a larger health system,” Scott Buchle, Life Lion EMS director, said.

Buchle says larger health systems absorbing small EMS companies is a nationwide trend.