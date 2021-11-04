CATE making stops throughout the Midstate with flu shots in tow

(WHTM) — Flu season is underway and you may see the CATE mobile unit driving through your area.

It was in Lebanon on Monday and York on Thursday. It will be making an appearance in Lancaster on Friday. After it launched in April, the CATE mobile unit has crisscrossed the state providing free COVID vaccines. Now, it’s part of a campaign to offer free flu shots in vulnerable communities.

“Meeting people where they are, when they feel most comfortable. Making language lines accessible to them and having nurses and staff that mirror those we are looking to service is extremely vital to success of these programs,” Founder and CEO of Latino Connection, George Fernandez said.

CATE will be at the Pennsylvania College of Art and Design on Prince Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5.