CDC: 188 kids died of flu in 2019-2020 season

Health
Posted: / Updated:

The CDC says 188 children died of the flu this 2019-2020 season. That’s now the highest on record-breaking what was set two years ago.

The CDC says about 80% of flu-related deaths in children were in kids who had not been fully vaccinated against the virus.

Health experts say anyone six months and older should get the flu shot. Especially now that COVID-19 is still in the mix.

