Central Penn College and UPMC partner to offer surgical technician diploma program

SUMMERDALE, Pa. (WHTM) — We’ve reported on the shortage of nurses. There’s also a shortage of surgical technicians, so much so, that UPMC will pay your tuition to become one.

This will be a tuition reimbursement model, meaning students who work at UPMC for three years following graduation will have the full tuition cost of the diploma program reimbursed.

Healthcare workers are being stretched thin, but it’s not just doctors and nurses in short supply.

“We are hearing again and again from health systems that surgical technicians are in high demand,” said Michael Fedor, vice president of advancement & strategic initiatives at Central Penn College.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

It’s a critical role many may not know about.

“Surgical technicians deliver life-changing sometimes life-saving critical care in an operating room supporting a surgeon. Everything from positioning the patient to sterilizing equipment,” Fedor said.

Fedor says they’re offering an accelerated 18-month degree program that could be totally free thanks to a partnership with UPMC and the UPMC Pinnacle Foundation.

“It does come with some commitment to the workforce, but we believe that we can create an exciting work environment and opportunity for each of these students to want to be part of one of our UPMC hospitals, said Lou Baverso, chief operating officer for UPMC Central PA.

The median annual wage for surgical technicians was $49,710 in 2020. Jobs in the surgical technician field are projected to grow by 9% from 2020 to 2030, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“This particular program allows us to build the pipeline for the future, and we see an opportunity to do that with Central Penn. We have other partnerships with other local universities around us here in Harrisburg,” Baverso said.

Central Penn is also offering access to its free housing program for those who want to live on campus, valued at $5,800 a year.

“Anyone who really has a desire to work in health care, this is a really great entry point for you. This is a type of position that could lead to long-term employment in health care. It’s a great stepping stone for future careers,” Fedor said.

The deadline to enroll is April 3. Classes start Monday, April 4.

The first term enrollment is limited to 15 students. UPMC and Central Penn College are holding several virtual events, and an in-person event, over the next several weeks to share information with prospective students about the program:

Feb. 15: Virtual Visit: 10 to 11 a.m.

March 2: Virtual Visit: 5 to 6 p.m.

March 16: In-Person Lunch and Learn: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

The Conference Center at Central Penn College, 600 Valley Rd, Summerdale, Pa. 17093

Admission counselors will answer questions regarding the Surgical Technician Diploma program, including how students, through scholarships and post-graduate reimbursements, can receive full tuition for their education. To apply or learn more, go to www.centralpenn.edu/UPMC.