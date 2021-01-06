Changes to SNAP benefits temporarily increasing maximum benefit allotment by 15%

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — New changes have been made to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), temporarily increasing the maximum benefit allotment by 15% from January 1, 2021, through June 30, 2021.

This change affects every SNAP recipient in the commonwealth and will help individuals and families amidst the continuing public health crisis and heightened unemployment.

“We all deserve the dignity of having those most essential needs met, especially when we fall on hard times. That’s why DHS is here, regardless of the pandemic, to make sure you can get through times like these,” said DHS Secretary Teresa Miller. “Our public assistance network can be a lifeline that makes sure people can go to the doctor, have enough to eat, or pay their utilities as other bills and needs arise. This network exists to help you through any change in your circumstances, whether it’s a loss of employment or a reduction in income.”

Enrollment statewide for Medicaid has increased by roughly 300,000 recipients since February 2020, for a total enrollment of 3,131,639 people in November — a 10.6% increase.

Below is the new SNAP maximum monthly allotment based on household size:

People in Household Maximum Monthly Allotment 1 $234 2 $430 3 $616 4 $782 5 $929 6 $1,114 7 $1,232 8 $1,408 Each additional person +$176

Applications for SNAP, Medicaid, and other public assistance programs can be submitted online by clicking here. Those who prefer to submit paper documentation can print from the website or request an application by phone at 1-800-692-7462 and mail it to their local County Assistance Office (CAO) or place it in a CAO’s secure drop box, if available. You do not need to know your own eligibility in order to apply.