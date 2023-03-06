HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – March is Colorectal or Colon Cancer Awareness month.

Colon cancer is the second deadliest type of cancer one can die from per year according to the American Cancer Association. Being proactive instead of reactive is especially important because that new statistic has to do with age.

“It used to be a hard age 50 but now they have dropped that down to 45,” Andrew Lininger with WellSpan Digestive Health said.

Lininger said depending on family history and background that could differ by the patient. Other Midstate doctors agree, like WellSpan Doctor Rebecca Hoffman.

“It affects men and women, and it affects people of all ages, so no one is immune to getting colorectal cancer, and particularly these days we are seeing a rise in the number of patients who are young,” said Dr. Hoffman.

Researchers from the American Cancer Society found Americans that who are diagnosed with advanced-stage colorectal cancer increased from 52% in the mid-2000s to 60% in 2019.

The American Cancer Society Study also shows diagnoses of advanced-stage colorectal cancer in people under 55 doubled from 11% in 1995 to 20% in 2019.

A statistic Nurse Practitioner Andrew Lininger has seen.

“I’ve also seen a 29-year-old die of colon cancer so there are two sides of that same coin,” said Lininger.