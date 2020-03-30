1  of  10
2500 state workers laid off, state cites revenue struggles amid coronavirus response

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Governor’s Office said about 2,500 state workers have been laid off as the state struggles with revenue while it deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

The employees impacted are a mix of temporary or seasonal, part-time employees, and interns.

A statement from the governor’s office read in part:

While we work to fund the increased need for essential state services, there has been, and will continue to be, a decline in revenue coming into the state.

Office of the Governor’s

The employees affected were given notice on Friday, March 27.

