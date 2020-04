HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center says a local 77-year-old man is discharged after recovering from COVID-19.

Frank Fraumeny, a COVID-19 patient from Middletown, was taken through the hallways of Hershey Medical during his recent discharge celebration.

Doctors, nurses, and staff cheer loudly as Fraumeny leaves the facility.

To date, Hershey Medical Center says it has successfully discharged more than 60 COVID-19 patients.