abc27 News+ Friday morning coronavirus update

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Senator Judy Ward has introduced legislation that would help clear upinconsistencies in how COVID-19 deaths are being reported in Pennsylvania and ensure county coroners are notified of all suspected deaths caused by the virus within their area of jurisdiction.

State law requires county coroners to investigate the facts and circumstances surrounding various cases of deaths, that includes those due to contagious disease, except in cases of death by natural causes.