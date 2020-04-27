abc27 News+ Monday morning coronavirus update

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) -- In an effort to document the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Hershey community and what life was like during these unprecedented times, Hershey Community Archives and The Hershey Story Museum is requesting individuals to share their COVID-19-related experiences by submitting their stories online at HersheyArchives.org.

The request from Hershey Community Archives and the museum extends to Hershey residents and families, individuals who work in Hershey and visitors to Hershey during the COVID-19 pandemic who were impacted during their stay.