abc27 News+ Monday morning coronavirus update

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Coronavirus en Español
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
Hershey Community Archives asks individuals to document COVID-19 stories
Court tosses NY case that could have expanded gun rights
Alabama family gets priceless first baby picture from hospital parking lot
Video
Welcome mat at Florida home seeks warrant and deputies did
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Neighborhood Alert
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Dept. of Health launches online COVID-19 complaint form, more than 1,200 already filed
Video
Top Stories
Impatient woman allegedly spits on grocery store employee
Video
Top Stories
“This isn’t right”, local dealers closed while large corporations still sell cars
Video
“I do not feel safe” says Cumberland County Prison inmate
Video
Change in leadership at Lebanon VA temporary
Video
Veteran reacts to abc27 Lebanon VA investigation
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
NFL
Local Sports
National Sports
Making The College Cut
Esports
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
Eagles complete recap of 2020 NFL Draft selections
Top Stories
Three Nittany Lions taken on NFL Draft’s final day, bringing total to five
Video
Top Stories
McDevitt coach Jeff Weachter reacts to Bryce Hall’s big day
Video
Ravens complete recap of 2020 NFL Draft
Steelers complete recap of 2020 NFL Draft selections
Bishop McDevitt’s Bryce Hall drafted by the NY Jets with the 158th overall pick
abc27 News+
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
What’s Going Around
Top Stories
Hershey Community Archives asks individuals to document COVID-19 stories
Top Stories
VIRUS DIARY: My new life felt small. Then came coronavirus.
Top Stories
Court rules insurers can collect $12B under health care law
abc27 News+ Monday morning coronavirus update
Video
Turk evacuated from Sweden for coronavirus treatment
Back at work, Boris Johnson urges patience over UK lockdown
Community
Honoring Healthcare Heroes
abc27 University
Honoring Class of 2020
Brighten Your Day
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Horoscopes
Job Fair
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mommy Minute
Mr Food
Pledge of Allegiance
Something Good
Val’s Kids
We Salute You
We’re Open
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Beyond The Forecast with Dan
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NFL Draft
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Good Day PA!
abc27 News+ Monday morning coronavirus update
Coronavirus
by:
Kara Urland
Posted:
Apr 27, 2020 / 10:14 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 27, 2020 / 10:14 AM EDT
Top Stories
Alabama family gets priceless first baby picture from hospital parking lot
Video
Wanted Lancaster felon jailed up to a decade upon capture
abc27 News+ Monday morning coronavirus update
Video
Search party finds missing girl in Martinsburg
Video
Community input needed for Economic Action Plan in York County
More Top Stories
Latest Videos
Return The Favor: Marines donate stimulus checks to help others
Video
Pa. Liquor Control Board expands curbside pickup program
Video
Couples: has the quarantine impacted your relationship?
Video
Honoring Healthcare Heroes: Maddie and Gabby Bornman
Video
Honoring Healthcare Hero: Kalynn Knaub
Video
Honoring Healthcare Hero: Stevie Swartz
Video
Road work to resume on 10.5-mile section of I-81 in Cumberland County
Video
Gas prices drop over the past weeks
Video
NASA develops new ventilator
Video
Nursing homes, long-term care facilities to provide update Monday
Video
From abc27 Advertisers
Rutters COVID-19 Statement
Schmidt Kramer COVID-19 Statement
Jack Mobile Tire Installation to the Rescue for the Quarantined Public
More From abc27 Advertisers
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts