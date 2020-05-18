Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Coronavirus en Español
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
Hawaii public pension fund suffers worst loss in 17 years
Business, government operate under new rules, market rallies
Moderna: Early coronavirus vaccine results are encouraging
High court allows bigger award in 1998 embassy bombing case
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Neighborhood Alert
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Realtor calls on governor to reopen real estate in Pennsylvania
Video
Top Stories
“We were not notified”, woman calls for more transparency from nursing homes
Video
Top Stories
Coroner criticizes Dept. of Health in facebook post
Video
Dept. of Health launches online COVID-19 complaint form, more than 1,200 already filed
Video
Impatient woman allegedly spits on grocery store employee
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Greatest Sports Moments
NFL Draft
NFL
National Sports
Making The College Cut
Esports
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
40 since ’80: Hershey Bears celebrate improbable 1980 Calder Cup
Video
Top Stories
Gettysburg’s Quadir Copeland wins state underclassman of the year award
Video
Greatest Moments: 1988 Bears and 2013 Outdoor Classic in first round tussle
Video
Greatest Moments: Cliff Floyd talks ’93 Senators, up against Vlad Guerrero and ’96 team
Video
Local little leagues planning to salvage season despite virus struggles
Video
abc27 News+
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
What’s Going Around
Top Stories
abc27 News+ Monday morning coronavirus update
Video
Top Stories
AAA Travel: Pandemic expected to suppress Memorial Day travel
Top Stories
Trump says back to normal in golf means big crowds, no masks
Planning a summer vacation? Tips to keep your family healthy
Video
Travel tips during the pandemic: Should we be canceling summer vacations?
Video
China announces $2 billion in virus help at WHO assembly
Community
Honoring Healthcare Heroes
Honoring Class of 2020
Mr Food
Hometown Hero
We’re Open
Brighten Your Day
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Gas Prices
Virtual Science Fair
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
abc27 University
Job Fair
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mommy Minute
Pledge of Allegiance
Something Good
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Beyond The Forecast with Dan
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Science Fair
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Good Day PA!
abc27 News+ Monday morning coronavirus update
Coronavirus
by:
Kara Urland
Posted:
May 18, 2020 / 09:44 AM EDT
/
Updated:
May 18, 2020 / 09:44 AM EDT
Top Stories
Two wearing watermelons on their heads suspected of stealing from convenience store
Video
abc27 News+ Monday morning coronavirus update
Video
Fugitive ‘Chapo’ hitman allegedly murdered in suspected Sinaloa cartel double-cross
AAA Travel: Pandemic expected to suppress Memorial Day travel
SBA and Treasury release paycheck protection program loan forgiveness application
More Top Stories
Latest Videos
Honoring Healthcare Hero: Christine Hershey
Video
Krispy Kreme offering new '2020 Graduate Dozen'
Video
Planning a summer vacation? Tips to keep your family healthy
Video
We Salute You: Myers brothers
Video
Travel tips during the pandemic
Video
Relocation of WellSpan COVID-19 community testing center to new site
Video
Voting registration deadline
Video
Lebanon County man charged after Amber Alert issued
Video
Police investigating body found in Susquehanna River
Video
Susquehanna Township's Jaquan Blair still working towards NFL dream
Video
From abc27 Advertisers
Rutters COVID-19 Statement
Schmidt Kramer COVID-19 Statement
Jack Mobile Tire Installation to the Rescue for the Quarantined Public
More From abc27 Advertisers
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts