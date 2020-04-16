abc27 News+ Thursday morning coronavirus update

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center has begun enrolling participants in an international clinical trial evaluating an investigational antiviral drug, remdesivir, for treatment of COVID-19. Remdesivir has been previously tested in humans with Ebola virus disease and has shown some therapeutic benefit against SARS and MERS coronaviruses in animal models.

There are no specific therapeutics approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat people with COVID-19, which has sickened almost 2 million people and caused more than 124,000 deaths worldwide as of April 14. The trial will assess the safety and efficacy of remdesivir in hospitalized patients with moderate-to-severe COVID-19.