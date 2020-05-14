abc27 News+ Thursday morning coronavirus update

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Coronavirus en Español
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
EU-UK talks struggle amid pandemic, cross-Channel division
Hundreds protest stay-at-home order outside Michigan Capitol
Germany’s tax revenue seen declining sharply this year
Back to jail for Italian mobsters sent home over virus fears
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Neighborhood Alert
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Realtor calls on governor to reopen real estate in Pennsylvania
Video
Top Stories
“We were not notified”, woman calls for more transparency from nursing homes
Video
Top Stories
Coroner criticizes Dept. of Health in facebook post
Video
Dept. of Health launches online COVID-19 complaint form, more than 1,200 already filed
Video
Impatient woman allegedly spits on grocery store employee
Video
“This isn’t right”, local dealers closed while large corporations still sell cars
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
NFL
Local Sports
Greatest Sports Moments
National Sports
Making The College Cut
Esports
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
Senior Night: Kaleb Keefe
Video
Top Stories
Globetrotters Chris “Handles” Franklin gives back in midstate
Video
Selinsgrove forced to cancel PA Posse Unleashed
Video
Cable subscribers spent $3.5 billion for re-run games
Video
Senior Night: Andrew Berget
Video
abc27 News+
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
What’s Going Around
Top Stories
EU suspends delivery of 10 million masks over quality issues
Top Stories
“Mobile Cemetery” set to caravan in protest ahead of President Trump’s visit to Pa.
Top Stories
Russia calls on NYT, FT to retract stories about virus toll
Sanofi walks back after saying US would get vaccine first
CDC to warn doctors of symptoms for rare syndrome in children possibly linked to COVID-19
Video
EU: Possible virus drug approval ‘before the summer’
Community
Honoring Healthcare Heroes
Honoring Class of 2020
Mr Food
Hometown Hero
We’re Open
Brighten Your Day
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
abc27 University
Job Fair
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mommy Minute
Pledge of Allegiance
Something Good
Val’s Kids
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Beyond The Forecast with Dan
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Good Day PA!
abc27 News+ Thursday morning coronavirus update
Coronavirus
by:
Kara Urland
Posted:
May 14, 2020 / 10:41 AM EDT
/
Updated:
May 14, 2020 / 10:41 AM EDT
Top Stories
abc27 News+ Thursday morning coronavirus update
Video
Get a FREE smoothie from Tropical Smoothie Cafe in support of nurses
Police seeking children luring suspects in Lancaster County
Woman accused of throwing bottle of bodily fluids through Taco Bell drive-thru window
CVS Health opens new drive-thru test site in Harrisburg
More Top Stories
Latest Videos
Recipe: Zoodle, chickpea, and avocado salad
Video
Swatara Township honoring essential workers with 'Trees of Hope"
Video
Zoodle, chickpea, and avocado salad
Video
President Trump to visit Pa. distribution center that’s distributed millions of masks
Video
Honoring Healthcare Hero: Alexis Misiti
Video
PennDOT to replace 100-year-old concrete slab span on Route 124 in Lower Windsor Township
Video
We Salute You: Francis Dougherty
Video
‘Adopt a senior’ Facebook group honors York County class of 2020
Video
Harrisburg Diocese: Victim compensation claims accepted until November
Video
Auditor General set to give update on business waiver investigation
Video
From abc27 Advertisers
Rutters COVID-19 Statement
Schmidt Kramer COVID-19 Statement
Jack Mobile Tire Installation to the Rescue for the Quarantined Public
More From abc27 Advertisers
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts