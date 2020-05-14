abc27 News+ Thursday morning coronavirus update

ALLENTOWN, Pa. –– More than 100 cars carrying mobile headstones are set to caravan in protest ahead of President Trump’s visit to the Owens and Minor Inc. warehouse.

The cars, organized by "Make the Road Action in Pennsylvania," will form a mobile cemetery, caravaning through Allentown in memoriam of the lives of the thousands lost the COVID-19 crisis, including members of Make the Road Action in PA, and demanding that the CARES Act 2 end the exclusion of immigrant, mixed-status, and undocumented people.