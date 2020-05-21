abc27 News+ Thursday morning coronavirus update

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) – The American Health Care Association, National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) released a “Long Term Care Workforce Roadmap for Governors and States,” Thursday morning, outlining ways state public health officials can help nursing homes and assisted living communities address workforce needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the roadmap, AHCA/NCAL offers possible solutions to states to help increase the number of clinical and support staff, protect caregivers while they serve their residents, help caregivers get to work and stay safe in the larger community and support specific long term care facilities dealing with cases.