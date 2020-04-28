abc27 News+ Tuesday morning coronavirus update

ROANOKE, Va. (WHTM) -- Parents are living through a pandemic and have the added stress of trying to explain what's happening to their young children.

At the start of the pandemic, Christianne Klein found herself in a parenting predicament. Her two-year-old daughter Livia began picking-up that something had changed in her little world. So, with the help of her mom, Helene, who's a marriage and family therapist they wrote a book to help explain the pandemic to kids.