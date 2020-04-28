abc27 News+ Tuesday morning coronavirus update

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Coronavirus en Español
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
Chambersburg issued estimated utility bills in April
France: Terrorism probe into car attack that hurt 3 police
Star of Lifetime reality series dies in Georgia car crash
Primary Election is June 2, register to vote by May 18
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Neighborhood Alert
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Dept. of Health launches online COVID-19 complaint form, more than 1,200 already filed
Video
Top Stories
Impatient woman allegedly spits on grocery store employee
Video
Top Stories
“This isn’t right”, local dealers closed while large corporations still sell cars
Video
“I do not feel safe” says Cumberland County Prison inmate
Video
Change in leadership at Lebanon VA temporary
Video
Veteran reacts to abc27 Lebanon VA investigation
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
NFL
Local Sports
Sports Moments
National Sports
Making The College Cut
Esports
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
Brighten Your Day: Christian Pulisic donates Chipotle to frontline workers
Video
Top Stories
Senior Night: Northern’s Nina Burns
Video
Bishop McDevitt’s Bryce Hall reacts to NFL Draft
Video
Eagles complete recap of 2020 NFL Draft selections
Three Nittany Lions taken on NFL Draft’s final day, bringing total to five
Video
abc27 News+
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
What’s Going Around
Top Stories
Medical lab announces first consumer-ordered antibody test for coronavirus
Top Stories
UK mourns front-line workers who have died from coronavirus
Top Stories
Doctor who recovered from coronavirus dies by suicide, police say
Virginia mom wrote children’s book to help parents explain the pandemic
Video
Cumberland County Government employee tests positive for COVID-19
Video
Dauphin County neighbors show support for local ICU nurse
Video
Community
Honoring Healthcare Heroes
abc27 University
Honoring Class of 2020
Brighten Your Day
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Horoscopes
Job Fair
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mommy Minute
Mr Food
Pledge of Allegiance
Something Good
Val’s Kids
We Salute You
We’re Open
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Beyond The Forecast with Dan
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NFL Draft
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Good Day PA!
abc27 News+ Tuesday morning coronavirus update
Coronavirus
by:
Kara Urland
Posted:
Apr 28, 2020 / 10:00 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 28, 2020 / 10:00 AM EDT
Top Stories
Chambersburg issued estimated utility bills in April
Primary Election is June 2, register to vote by May 18
JetBlue to require all customers to wear face coverings during travel
The Houston Zoo hand-raising baby monkey named Peter Rabbit
Tips to keep produce fresh, longer
Video
More Top Stories
Latest Videos
Tips to keep produce fresh, longer
Video
Honoring Healthcare Hero: Louise Heere
Video
Cumberland County Government employee tests positive for COVID-19
Video
We Salute You: Vincent Dick, Jr.
Video
Air Force 'Thunderbirds,' Navy 'Blue Angels' to fly over tribute for philly, New York, NJ
Video
Dauphin County neighbors show support for local ICU nurse
Video
Teen arrested for involvement in Harrisburg shooting, car crash
Video
Lower Paxton home damaged after fire
Video
Carlisle woman raises thousands to feed community, support businesses
Video
Auditor General Eugene DePasquale accused of finance violations
Video
From abc27 Advertisers
Rutters COVID-19 Statement
Schmidt Kramer COVID-19 Statement
Jack Mobile Tire Installation to the Rescue for the Quarantined Public
More From abc27 Advertisers
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts