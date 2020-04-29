abc27 News+ Wednesday morning coronavirus update

DANVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Geisinger says after conducting an innovative blood test that screens for cancer on more than 10,000 women, has shown promising results.

In the study, “Detecting Cancers Earlier Through Elective Mutation-Based Blood Collection and Testing,” Geisinger researchers found that the blood test, called CancerSEEK, can successfully screen for several types of cancer, including those for which there is no other screening test.