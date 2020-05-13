abc27 News+ Wednesday morning coronavirus update

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Coronavirus en Español
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
WARM 103.3 hosting 5-hour commercial-free “virtual” prom for the class of 2020
SCHP: Motorcycle driver killed after hitting deer
Video
Paul Manafort released from prison due to virus concerns
Ukraine approves law on banks in a bid for IMF aid
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Neighborhood Alert
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Realtor calls on governor to reopen real estate in Pennsylvania
Video
Top Stories
“We were not notified”, woman calls for more transparency from nursing homes
Video
Top Stories
Coroner criticizes Dept. of Health in facebook post
Video
Dept. of Health launches online COVID-19 complaint form, more than 1,200 already filed
Video
Impatient woman allegedly spits on grocery store employee
Video
“This isn’t right”, local dealers closed while large corporations still sell cars
Video
Sports
NFL Draft
NFL
Local Sports
Greatest Sports Moments
National Sports
Making The College Cut
Esports
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
Senior Night: Olivia Clark
Video
Top Stories
Senior Night: Madison Light
Video
Bears fans react to season cancellation
Video
Senior Night: Ryan Scicchitano
Video
Taekwondo prodigy Joshua Aguirre puts Damon Turbitt through workout
Video
abc27 News+
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
What’s Going Around
Top Stories
Wednesday is the deadline to update banking information for your stimulus payment
Video
Top Stories
Children leave homes briefly as Turkey eases restrictions
Top Stories
Lebanon County Commissioners to discuss reopening plan
EU official warns of extremists exploiting virus outbreak
Serbia protests priests’ detention in Montenegro
Broadway star who lost leg to coronavirus is awake, wife says
Community
Honoring Healthcare Heroes
Honoring Class of 2020
Mr Food
Hometown Hero
We’re Open
Brighten Your Day
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
abc27 University
Job Fair
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mommy Minute
Pledge of Allegiance
Something Good
Val’s Kids
We Salute You
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Beyond The Forecast with Dan
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Good Day PA!
abc27 News+ Wednesday morning coronavirus update
Coronavirus
by:
Kara Urland
Posted:
May 13, 2020 / 10:02 AM EDT
/
Updated:
May 13, 2020 / 10:02 AM EDT
Top Stories
abc27 News+ Wednesday morning coronavirus update
Video
WARM 103.3 hosting 5-hour commercial-free “virtual” prom for the class of 2020
Michigan father wants justice after death of 2-year-old son
Video
Wednesday is the deadline to update banking information for your stimulus payment
Video
Saturday classes? Schools mull ways to make up lost time
More Top Stories
Latest Videos
Puzzles, board games alleviate stress, anxiety
Video
Mommy Minute
Video
Honoring Healthcare Hero: Delores Hall
Video
We Salute You: Robert Bishop
Video
Chambersburg supports governor's mandate
Video
Dauphin County Commissioners to discuss whether to move to yellow phase of reopening
Video
Harrisburg asking for more money for small business grant program.
Video
Man arrested for threatening Governor Tom Wolf
Video
Pennsylvania Health Department distributes antiviral medication to combat Covid-19
Video
Pennsylvania Senate Bill would distribute $500 million to nursing homes statewide
Video
From abc27 Advertisers
Rutters COVID-19 Statement
Schmidt Kramer COVID-19 Statement
Jack Mobile Tire Installation to the Rescue for the Quarantined Public
More From abc27 Advertisers
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts