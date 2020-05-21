AHCA/NCAL provides ‘roadmap’ to governors to address long term care needs during pandemic

Dr. Gabrielle Beger, left, prepares to take a nose-swab sample from Lawrence McGee as she works with a team of University of Washington medical providers conducting testing for the new coronavirus at Queen Anne Healthcare, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Seattle. Sending “drop teams” from University of Washington Medicine to conduct universal testing at skilled nursing facilities in collaboration with public health officials is one aspect of the region’s approach to controlling the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) – The American Health Care Association, National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) released a “Long Term Care Workforce Roadmap for Governors and States,” Thursday morning, outlining ways state public health officials can help nursing homes and assisted living communities address workforce needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the roadmap, AHCA/NCAL offers possible solutions to states to help increase the number of clinical and support staff, protect caregivers while they serve their residents, help caregivers get to work and stay safe in the larger community and support specific long term care facilities dealing with cases.

“Our heroic health care workers in long term care have shown extraordinary commitment to their residents during this unprecedented time. They deserve our respect and need ongoing support as they continue to battle this virus,” said Mark Parkinson, President & CEO of AHCA/NCAL. “Governors must take immediate action to help protect those currently on the frontlines and take proactive steps to recruit, train and deploy additional caregivers to ensure that residents continue to receive the daily care they need in our facilities. This is an ‘all hands-on deck’ situation.”

AHCA/NCAL is encouraging governors and state public health officials to explore ideas, such as:

Making long term care facilities a priority for PPE to protect current caregivers and residents from contracting the virus.

Making long term care facilities a priority for timely testing of staff and residents to identify asymptomatic carriers and empower facilities to respond in a targeted way. States need to support facilities in administering tests and covering costs.

Allowing nurses and other medical professionals to cross state lines and allowing facilities to hire temporary caregivers and support staff, which will require relaxing state regulations.

Encouraging medical professionals to volunteer as we have seen them do for hospitals.

Deploying the National Guard to specific facilities with outbreaks to help with cleaning, testing, PPE, and staff support.

“We’ve seen inspiring images of nurses and doctors flying across the country to serve in our hospitals. We hope to see the same national support rally around our long term care facilities,” continued Parkinson. “We owe it to our residents, those from the Greatest Generation, to ensure they have the necessary support they need and deserve.”

To read the full “Long Term Care Workforce Roadmap for Governors and States” click here.

For more information, visit ahcancal.org/coronavirus.