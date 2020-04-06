American Red Cross urging healthy people to donate blood by appointment

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The American Red Cross is urging healthy people to make appointments to donate blood so it’s able to maintain a healthy blood supply.

In PA, there have been 561 drives cancelled with a loss of almost 16,500 donations.

The Red Cross says donating is not a violation of stay-at-home orders, and there is no evidence of COVID-19 or any respitory virus being trasmitted through blood infusions.

The nonprofit says it has increased safety protocols. Staff is wearing masks and gloves, and taking donors’ temperatures before they enter facilities.

As of now, the Red Cross has been able to meet immediate patient needs, but it’s going to need more donations to continue to do that.

The FDA is having the Red Cross also collect blood from people who have fully recovered from coronavirus, since their plasma is being looked at to help current patients with life-threatening infections.

People can make appointments online or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).