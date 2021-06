HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, June 14, a group rallied at the Capitol, wanting to make sure no one is forced to get the vaccine.

The non-profit health freedom Pennsylvania hosted the rally. Many of the speakers including Senator Doug Mastriano talked about the negatives of the vaccine.

Mastriano says people should not be forced or bullied to get a shot, while others worry there is not enough data about potential long-term health problems.