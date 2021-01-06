As COVID-19 vaccinations gain momentum, Dr. Fauci saying we could have some degree of normality “by the fall”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The process of getting people vaccinated is expected to get a lot faster.

Right now, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) admits far fewer doses have been administered than the federal government promised.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the use of auditoriums, stadiums, and pharmacies could help speed things up.

“If you had looked at what had happened over 72 hours, there was a million and a half vaccinations that were put into people’s arms, which means about a half a million a day,” said Dr. Fauci, Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “So, if we could get to a half a million a day under non-optimal circumstances of a new program and the holiday season, I think once you get rolling and get some momentum, I think we can achieve one million a day or even more.”

Dr. Fauci says we’ll be able to start thinking about returning to some degree of normality “by the fall.”