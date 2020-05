HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) – The Trump Administration announced Sunday that $2.2 million small business loans worth $175 billion dollars have been made in the second round of the Paycheck Protection Program.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says the average size of a loan made, was $79,000.

The administration said that since the launch of the PPP, $3.8 million in loans totaling more than $500 billion dollars have been made.