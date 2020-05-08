Live Now
Blood thinners may help COVID-19 patients

Blood thinning drugs appear to help some COVID-19 patients according to doctors at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The hospital took data from 2,700 patients and found 29% of those placed on ventilators died while getting blood thinners. Among patients not on blood thinner 63% died.

Experts say coronavirus seems to cause blood clots that can impact the lungs, kidneys, and brain.

