Boosting your immune system while socially distancing

Stay at home, stay away from friends and family, wash your hands frequently. In the last few weeks, we have heard these tips repeatedly as ways to stay healthy but doctors say there is more you can do to boost your immune system.

“The things that you can do to build your immune system. Are there things that you should be doing to stay healthy anyway. Believe it or not, now is the time to really get your health goals going and get them in order,” says Dr. Darshan Shah, Founder and Medical Director of Next Health.

Dr. Shah says sleep, nutrition, and physical activity all play a big part.

For sleep, aim for 7 to 8 hours a night and track sleep with a sleep tracker to track the amount of deep sleep you’re getting.

As for nutrition, Dr. Shah says to make sure it is optimal right now. Choose fresh food over processed as they typically have higher nutrient content.

Finally, stay active or get active. Aiming for at least 30 minutes of activity each day.

Amanda Peterson will have daily reports on Daybreak and Good Day PA starting April 1 to highlight ways to be active at home and healthy recipes to try.

