LEBANON COUNTY, Pa, (WHTM) — The Lebanon VA Medical center has 2 more cases of COVID-19, bringing its total number of cases to 4.

According to a statement released by the Lebanon Va Medical Center, the two Veterans tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) on March 28 and precautionary measures have been taken to mitigate the risk of transmission to other patients and staff.

One of the veterans was discharged for home isolation. The other Veteran is being cared for in respiratory isolation.