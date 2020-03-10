Bucknell University to enter ‘remote education mode’ amid coronavirus concerns

LEWISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Bucknell University is also suspending in-person classes for the remainder of the semester, in addition to asking students who live on-campus to move out due to coronavirus concerns.

The university said in a release that there are no known cases at the school but is currently operating “out of concern for the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff.”

Classes were slated to resume Monday, March 16 after spring break but will now be canceled until March 18 so that faculty can develop a plan for delivering classes remotely, which will start Thursday, March 19.

Students who live on-campus have also been asked to move out by 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. Those who feel they need to remain on-campus may complete an online petition sent by Dean Amy Badal.

Division I athletes will be contacted by Athletic Director Jermaine Truax.

The university says the campus will remain open and all staff and faculty will report as normal.

Students who have traveled to China, Iran, Italy, or South Korea, are not permitted to return to classes until they have self-quarantined for 21 days.

