Businesses that depend on face masks coping with shortage

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Face masks have caused recent fervor in the U.S. and are crucial for good hygiene at the Sardina Dental Group in Landisville.

“We’re wearing them for any aerosol sprays. When we’re that close to people, it’s a precaution we normally take when working with any patient,” name partner Dr. Thomas Sardina said.

U.S. health officials have repeatedly said that face masks should only be worn by those who are sick. Shoppers have continued to empty retail shelves regardless.

That scarcity has impacted businesses that rely on them. Dental offices can typically stock up to 40 boxes a month, though Sardina said his supplier is limiting him to only six.

Such short supply has forced Sardina to phone around and make multiple purchases for an adequate amount.

“There are other, some alternatives, that we’re looking into,” Sardina said. “According to the CDC, what we’re finding is there is a 3 to 4-month backlog on the masks we need.”

Contractors who rely on the masks for their jobs are also running into problems.

“It’s interesting that we’re having a hard time getting them anywhere,” said Joel Buch, president of Joel’s Painting and Contracting.

Buch said masks are used to protect his 15 employees from harmful particles.

He also said his company is down to its last supply and if shortages continue to drag out, they will have to consider creative solutions.

“It would be awkward but I think people are talking about tissues,” Buch said. “When guys get sweaty, they tend to get uncomfortable but I think we’ll have to be a little more judicious on how we give these out.”