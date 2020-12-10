Canada approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

On Wednesday, Canada approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
The country is set to receive up to 500,000 doses in December along, and 4-million doses by March 2021.
Pfizer’s vaccine must be stored in extremely cold temperatures, thus the freezer storage, and requires people to receive two doses given three weeks a part.
Canada is considering additional vaccine candidates, with three currently under review.
