Canada approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

On Wednesday, Canada approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The country is set to receive up to 500,000 doses in December along, and 4-million doses by March 2021.

Pfizer’s vaccine must be stored in extremely cold temperatures, thus the freezer storage, and requires people to receive two doses given three weeks a part.

Canada is considering additional vaccine candidates, with three currently under review.

