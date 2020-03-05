Capitol Police Department cautious amid coronavirus concerns

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Several members of the State Capitol Police Department say they have concerns being exposed to coronavirus since tourists from around the world visit the complex every year.

There are five security checkpoints where officers greet people during the week.

General Services Department spokesperson Troy Thompson says officers are operating under state Health Department guidelines.

“They have been given prevention and precautionary information,” Thompson said. “The health and safety of our officers and employees remains top priority.”

He says officers are cautious and using hand sanitizer and protective gloves at all checkpoints but will not use masks unless guidelines change.

There are no plans to alter tourist activity and operations will continue normally unless notified by the Health Department otherwise.